Peloton Wealth Strategists Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its position in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,304. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.81.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.