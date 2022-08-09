Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 2,654 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.32. 37,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,429. The company has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

