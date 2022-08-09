Peony (PNY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,890.00

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $13,890.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00036288 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 314,190,120 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

