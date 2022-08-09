PEPS Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $508.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $508.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005583 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00268181 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000173 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.