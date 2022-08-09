PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 544.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,701,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $174.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,205. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

