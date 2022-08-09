Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,907. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

