PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$7.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $151.98. 3,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,135. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

