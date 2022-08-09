Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,398. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -65.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

