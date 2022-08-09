Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.5 %

PRGO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 76,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,398. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 40.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.