Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.
Perrigo Trading Down 0.5 %
PRGO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. 76,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,398. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 40.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
