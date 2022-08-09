Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Up 4.1%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. 438,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,148,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.80.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.