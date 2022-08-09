PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $403,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,872. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.