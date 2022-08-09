Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
NASDAQ:PPC remained flat at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,772. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
