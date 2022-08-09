Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPC remained flat at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,772. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

