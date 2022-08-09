PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCQ opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.