PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PML opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

