PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PML opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

