Piper Sandler Lowers Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Price Target to $7.00

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISPO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspirato currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Inspirato Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISPO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,792. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Inspirato by 8.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

