PIXEL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,018.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $724,990.92 and approximately $2,018.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.84 or 0.00587273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00260039 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016946 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

