Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.67 million.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,740. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

