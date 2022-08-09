Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$910-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.67 million.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of PLNT traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,740. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $61.11 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.