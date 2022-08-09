PlotX (PLOT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.84 Million

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $157,735.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlotX Profile

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars.

