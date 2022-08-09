Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 1190620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.