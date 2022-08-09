Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 1190620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.