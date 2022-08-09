Polker (PKR) Market Capitalization Tops $805,651.06

Polker (PKR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a market capitalization of $805,651.06 and approximately $234,962.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.
About Polker
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
