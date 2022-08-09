Portion (PRT) Achieves Market Cap of $758,497.74

Portion (PRT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Portion has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $758,497.74 and approximately $85.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

