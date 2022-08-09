PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Price Target Cut to €2.30

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.30 ($2.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTNY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of PostNL from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

PostNL Price Performance

PSTNY stock remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Tuesday. PostNL has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

