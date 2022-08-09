PowerPool Price Tops $0.43 (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001882 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $17.12 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00128046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00066532 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,776,703 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

PowerPool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

