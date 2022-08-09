PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.46, but opened at $17.13. PowerSchool shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 5,154 shares.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,333,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,036 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 737,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 258,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000.

PowerSchool Stock Up 8.5 %

About PowerSchool

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

