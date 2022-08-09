Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.58. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 1,044.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.