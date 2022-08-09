Primis Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Primis Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $333,072.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $114,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

