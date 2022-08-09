Primis Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Primis Financial Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.54.
In other news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $333,072.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $114,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
