Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.73

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.73 and last traded at C$15.84, with a volume of 26710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
Primo Water Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.
