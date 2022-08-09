Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 49,324 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $323,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

PH stock opened at $292.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

