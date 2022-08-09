Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 992,976 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,976 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Visa worth $1,211,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.