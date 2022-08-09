Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Arch Capital Group worth $309,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

