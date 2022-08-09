Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,398,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Arch Capital Group worth $309,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ACGL opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.
Arch Capital Group Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
