Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $240.70 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.29% of Hyatt Hotels worth $240,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 608.54 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,480 shares of company stock worth $1,301,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.