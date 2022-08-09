Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $274.80 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,088,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $274,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. CWM LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.