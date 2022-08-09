Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.10% of TransUnion worth $417,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

Shares of TRU opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

