Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Principal Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

PFG opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.88.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after buying an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 201,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

