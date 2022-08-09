Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $380,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,349,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,374.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,237.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4,527.36. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $82.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,954,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.