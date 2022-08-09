Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,511 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Caterpillar worth $230,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,342,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

