ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProAssurance stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

