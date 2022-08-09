ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC) Insider Gregory Hodder Purchases 15,000 Shares

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) insider Gregory Hodder acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,450 ($7,793.62).

ProCook Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON PROC opened at GBX 42.47 ($0.51) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.94. ProCook Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166 ($2.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.27 million and a P/E ratio of 850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

ProCook Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.22%. ProCook Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

