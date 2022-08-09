Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,306. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prudential Financial Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

