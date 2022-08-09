Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,306. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

