PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

PTCT traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,686. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.64. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 10,562.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

