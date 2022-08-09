Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Public Storage worth $400,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $335.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.49 and a 200-day moving average of $347.20. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

