PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 56,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

