PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.
PubMatic Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. 56,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 78.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
