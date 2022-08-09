PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PUBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

