PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PUBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.
PubMatic Trading Up 12.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,865 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.