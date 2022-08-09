PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUBM stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 41,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,301. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

