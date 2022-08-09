PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.62. 41,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,301. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $49,494.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 22,200 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $57,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,909.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 339,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

Earnings History for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.