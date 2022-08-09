Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at HSBC from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.12.

XM opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

