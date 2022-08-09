Quantstamp Market Capitalization Tops $13.53 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Quantstamp coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $13.53 million and $1.00 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (QSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

