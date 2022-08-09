R. F. Lafferty Lowers Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target to $15.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 327.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Canoo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOEV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 154,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,064,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Insider Transactions at Canoo

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canoo will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canoo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,721,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 832,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at $2,950,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Articles

