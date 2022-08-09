Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 220.75% from the company’s previous close.

Rallybio Stock Performance

Rallybio stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). On average, research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rallybio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

