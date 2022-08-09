RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $49.17 million and approximately $56,667.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,287.60 or 0.99993135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00130068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00069155 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

